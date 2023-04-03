Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $81.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.75. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

