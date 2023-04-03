Analysts’ Downgrades for April 3rd (ACM, AEHR, ALLY, AROW, AVID, BEN, CONN, FET, FIS, GLNG)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, April 3rd:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Team (NYSE:TISI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

