Analysts’ Downgrades for April 3rd (ACM, AEHR, ALLY, AROW, AVID, BEN, CONN, FET, FIS, GLNG)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, April 3rd:
AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Team (NYSE:TISI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.