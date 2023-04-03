Analysts Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) PT at $151.64

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.73.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of HLT opened at $140.87 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.22. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 173,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

