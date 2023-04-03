Analysts Set Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Target Price at $64.75

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNW. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Light & Wonder stock opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.13 million. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 146.30%. Equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Light & Wonder news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

