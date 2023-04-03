Analysts Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Target Price at $10.75

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance
MLCO opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
About Melco Resorts & Entertainment
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
