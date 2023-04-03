Analysts Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Target Price at $10.75

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

MLCO opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.81 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 68.93%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.