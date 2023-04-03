Analysts Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) PT at $151.75

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,438,000 after purchasing an additional 426,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after purchasing an additional 981,635 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,657,000 after purchasing an additional 391,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Waste Connections by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WCN opened at $139.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.13. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

