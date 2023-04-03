Analysts Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) PT at $151.75

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.67.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Waste Connections
Waste Connections Stock Performance
NYSE:WCN opened at $139.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.13. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waste Connections Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
