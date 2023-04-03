Analyzing Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) & Southland (NASDAQ:SLND)

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Construction Partners and Southland’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Construction Partners $1.30 billion 1.07 $21.38 million $0.34 77.47 Southland N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Construction Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Southland.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Construction Partners 0 1 3 1 3.00 Southland 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Construction Partners and Southland, as reported by MarketBeat.

Construction Partners currently has a consensus price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.44%. Given Construction Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Construction Partners is more favorable than Southland.

Profitability

This table compares Construction Partners and Southland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Construction Partners 1.31% 4.03% 1.70% Southland N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Construction Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Construction Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Construction Partners beats Southland on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Construction Partners

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc. is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, III, R. Alan Palmer, and Charles E. Owens in 1999 and is headquartered in Dothan, AL.

About Southland

(Get Rating)

Southland Holdings Inc. is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.