Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the February 28th total of 4,860,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.57. 1,197,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,076. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $87,851,000 after acquiring an additional 906,881 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

