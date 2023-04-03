Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Short Interest Update

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,110,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 14,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.
Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.37. 1,189,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16.
Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
