Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.25

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGB. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 98.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 37.5% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 279.8% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 559,689 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

