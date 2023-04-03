Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Applied DNA Sciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

Featured Stories

