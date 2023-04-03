Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %
Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.35.
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
