Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given New $39.00 Price Target at SVB Securities

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by SVB Securities from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACLX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $44,063.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,721 shares of company stock worth $336,182. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Arcellx by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.