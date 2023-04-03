Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Short Interest Update

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 28th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AROC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 159,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.77. Archrock has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $6,040,291.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,149,539.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Archrock by 33.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,765,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 689,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AROC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.