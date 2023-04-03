Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Update

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the February 28th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of ASC stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,598. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $582.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $93.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 53.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 138,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

