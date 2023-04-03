Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Short Interest Update

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARGO. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 515.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

