Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €2.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.50 ($2.69) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.15) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.23) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Baader Bank set a €2.50 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

AT1 stock opened at €1.31 ($1.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €1.20 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of €5.26 ($5.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.33.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

