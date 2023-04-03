Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 364,555 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,093,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,555 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.42% of Aramark worth $45,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 31.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of ARMK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 160,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,566. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

