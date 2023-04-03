Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,142 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 1.17% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $71,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18,031.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 568,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 565,457 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,181 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,657,000 after buying an additional 382,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NEP traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $60.93. 133,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

