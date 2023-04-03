Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.17% of PerkinElmer worth $30,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,978. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.79 and a 200 day moving average of $132.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $174.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also

