Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 239.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,551 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $61,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.56. 456,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,569. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

