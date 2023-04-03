Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 503,705 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 503,705 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $29,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,368,000 after buying an additional 16,321,722 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after buying an additional 13,936,150 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,666,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,808,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,372,000 after buying an additional 6,289,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,277,000. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.82. 6,218,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,194,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. On average, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

