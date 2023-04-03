Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJGGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $2,311,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 268.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.80. 256,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $202.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

