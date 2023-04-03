Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $2,311,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 268.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.71.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.80. 256,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $202.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

