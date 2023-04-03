ASD (ASD) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.86 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $30.86 million and $4.31 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00025241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029344 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017991 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003413 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,233.71 or 1.00020939 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0464029 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,324,218.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

