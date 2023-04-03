AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £117.61 ($144.50).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.39) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($152.35) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £135 ($165.87) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($144.98) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a £119 ($146.21) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £112.19 ($137.84) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £109.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is £108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,399 ($115.48) and a 1 year high of £128.28 ($157.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £173.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,568.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.17.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a GBX 162.80 ($2.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,976.61%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

