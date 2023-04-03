AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after buying an additional 8,373,086 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,863,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,206,000 after buying an additional 7,347,706 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in AT&T by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,882,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,877,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

