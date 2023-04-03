AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $19.42. 13,339,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,959,492. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

