Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AUGX. Maxim Group increased their price target on Augmedix from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Augmedix in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Augmedix Stock Performance

AUGX stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.84. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 195.91% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Augmedix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Augmedix in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Augmedix by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Augmedix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

