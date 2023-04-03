Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Shares Sold by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Aurora Technology Acquisition makes up approximately 1.6% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Aurora Technology Acquisition worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,481,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 897.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 157,424 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 757.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 200,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

ATAK opened at $10.37 on Monday. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

