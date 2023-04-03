Australian Unity Limited (ASX:AYUPA) Declares Interim Dividend of $2.49

Australian Unity Limited (ASX:AYUPA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 2.493 per share on Sunday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th.

Australian Unity Stock Performance

