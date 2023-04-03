Avaii Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 46.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its position in AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,095,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,850,047. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

