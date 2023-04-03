Avaii Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Walmart Price Performance
WMT traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.35. 1,821,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,462,428. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $399.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.
Walmart Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
- What OPEC’s Oil Cut Means For Investors
- 2 Toxic Regional Banks That Are Potential M&A Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.