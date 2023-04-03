Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalon Stock Performance

Avalon stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avalon Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avalon in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

