Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 284,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 78,074 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 112,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,877 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 697.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 33,747 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $57.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $61.62.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

