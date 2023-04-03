AVINOC Market Capitalization Tops $79.85 Million (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000735 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AVINOC has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $79.85 million and approximately $225,825.57 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s genesis date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

