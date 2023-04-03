Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Up 6.4% in March

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.36.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

AXTA stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,585,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading

