B. Riley Financial Inc. Takes Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Genius Sports by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,599,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,072,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 209.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,540 shares in the last quarter. Builders Union LLP bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.72. 494,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

