BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.10

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 47450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAESY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.29) to GBX 1,050 ($12.90) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.25.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BAE Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BAE Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 149,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 115,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.