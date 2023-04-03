BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.10

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 47450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.
BAESY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.29) to GBX 1,050 ($12.90) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.25.
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65.
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
