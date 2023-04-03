Bank of America Lowers Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target to $29.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79. Cadre has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $804.09 million, a PE ratio of 179.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Cadre’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cadre by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadre by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cadre by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cadre by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

