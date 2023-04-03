Bank of Montreal Can Has $34.12 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,444 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.26% of First Horizon worth $34,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795,090. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

