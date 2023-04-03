Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 3,756 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 6.3% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,990. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

