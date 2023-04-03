Barclays Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €217.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €217.00 ($233.33) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($263.44) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($266.67) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €309.00 ($332.26) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of FRA ALV traded up €1.00 ($1.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €212.80 ($228.82). 1,079,394 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is €216.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €200.06. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($222.37).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

