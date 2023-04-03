Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 317.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,535 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.49. 1,671,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,262,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.53. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

