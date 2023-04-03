Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WPP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 957,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,445,000 after purchasing an additional 193,993 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,004,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 175,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth about $2,866,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 53,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 10.0% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 345,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPP traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $59.28. 24,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,629. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.4657 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.73%.

WPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 770 ($9.46) to GBX 760 ($9.34) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.87) to GBX 1,260 ($15.48) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,001.29.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

