Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,797 shares during the quarter. VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.5% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF were worth $17,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

BATS DURA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,866 shares. The stock has a market cap of $95.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98.

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

