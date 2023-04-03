Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.15. 2,936,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,156,650. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.