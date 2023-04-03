Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Price Performance
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
