Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.79

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.
Barloworld Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33.
About Barloworld
Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the Industrial Equipment and Services, and Consumer Industries segments. The Industrial Equipment and Services includes servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems.
