Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Short Interest Update

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,074,400 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 2,219,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,382.9 days.

Beach Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BEPTF opened at $0.90 on Monday. Beach Energy has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEPTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Beach Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

