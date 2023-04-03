Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.37. 14,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,735. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.21.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

