Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.26. 2,316,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average is $97.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $109.31.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

