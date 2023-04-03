Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 96,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 838,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 290,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 199,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.61. 47,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

